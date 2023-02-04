Ronaldo ‘happy’ after netting first goal for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo claims he is 'happy’ to have scored his first goal in the Saudi Pro League for Al Nassr during their 2-2 draw to Al Fateh on Friday.
Having signed for the club back in January, it took the 37-year-old five-times Ballon D'Or winner, three games to get off the mark, scoring a 93rd minute penalty to bring his team level in the match.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!” Ronaldo said on Twitter after the game.
Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match! 💪🏼— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 3, 2023
💛💙 pic.twitter.com/3Ll56WrkWn
He also posted several photos of himself during the match.
Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Al Nassr in December, reported to be worth over $220 million, and was appointed captain shortly after his arrival.
Al Nassr now top the standings after 15 games, level on 34 points with second-placed Al Shabab but with a match in hand.
They next travel to Al Wedha on Thursday.
Read more:
Ronaldo reportedly sells private jet to buy a bigger one
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he is ‘absolutely loving’ life in Saudi Arabia
-
Ronaldo’s Al Nassr eliminated from Saudi Super Cup after losing to Al IttihadCristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr was eliminated from Saudi Arabia’s Super Cup on Thursday after a 3-1 loss to Al Ittihad at the King Fahd International ... Sports
-
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he is ‘absolutely loving’ life in Saudi ArabiaPortuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is “absolutely loving Saudi, on and off the pitch,” British TV presenter Piers Morgan revealed in an interview ... Saudi Arabia
-
Ronaldo’s partner Georgina celebrates 29th birthday at Armenian restaurant in RiyadhArgentinian model and girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, celebrated her 29th birthday with her family at Armenian restaurant Lavash ... Life