Kuwaiti Crown Prince, Saudi foreign minister discuss bilateral relations
Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met to discuss bilateral relations on Sunday, the ministry said.
Sheikh Mishal received Prince Faisal, who is on an official state visit to Kuwait, at the Bayan Palace.
Prince Faisal arrived in Kuwait on Saturday where he was welcomed at the airport by his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid.
#Kuwait | The Crown Prince of Kuwait HH Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan, at Bayan Palace, in the presence of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, H.E Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. 🇸🇦🇰🇼 pic.twitter.com/kSH8Sc6fmv— Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) February 5, 2023
Prince Faisal “conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister to the Kuwaiti leadership, and their wishes for the brotherly Kuwait further progress and development,” according to a post on the ministry’s Twitter account.
During the meeting, the leaders “reviewed the historical fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various fields, and developments in the region,” the ministry added.
