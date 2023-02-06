Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Turkey, Syria following earthquake: Statement
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed its solidarity with Turkey and Syria following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands in both countries, according to a statement.
“The Kingdom is following up closely on the unfortunate events in Turkey and Syria,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The devastating earthquake, whose epicenter was in southeastern Turkey, was felt in other neighboring countries such as Jordan and Lebanon. The death toll is in both Turkey and Syria is expected to continue to rise as rescue efforts remain underway.
“The Kingdom expresses its solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian people and offers its condolences, wishing the injured a quick recovery.”
The Saudi embassy in Turkey had said that it was working with the Turkish authorities to confirm whether any Saudi citizens have died in earthquake. The Saudi embassy said it has not received any reports of Saudi deaths as of yet but would continue to follow up with Turkish authorities for updates.
Read more:
Saudi embassy in Turkey working with authorities to confirm deaths after quake
Major earthquake in Turkey kills at least 912, over 2,000 injured: Official
Countries offer support, aid to Turkey, Syria after devastating earthquake