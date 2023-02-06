Theme
People search through rubble following an earthquake in Adana, Turkey February 6, 2023. Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. TURKEY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN TURKEY.
People search through rubble following an earthquake in Adana, Turkey February 6, 2023. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia expresses solidarity with Turkey, Syria following earthquake: Statement

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed its solidarity with Turkey and Syria following the devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed hundreds and injured thousands in both countries, according to a statement.

“The Kingdom is following up closely on the unfortunate events in Turkey and Syria,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official Twitter account.

The devastating earthquake, whose epicenter was in southeastern Turkey, was felt in other neighboring countries such as Jordan and Lebanon. The death toll is in both Turkey and Syria is expected to continue to rise as rescue efforts remain underway.

“The Kingdom expresses its solidarity with the Turkish and Syrian people and offers its condolences, wishing the injured a quick recovery.”

The Saudi embassy in Turkey had said that it was working with the Turkish authorities to confirm whether any Saudi citizens have died in earthquake. The Saudi embassy said it has not received any reports of Saudi deaths as of yet but would continue to follow up with Turkish authorities for updates.

