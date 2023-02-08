More than 1,800 trees planted at Jazan University as part of Saudi Green Initiative

More than 1,800 trees have been planted on the grounds of Jazan University in Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

27 palm trees were planted in a number of locations around the university campus, and grass was planted covering a large area of the university, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The landscaping was done as part of the Saudi Green Initiative 2030, a government program to plant 10 billion trees and reduce emissions.

University President Dr Mari bin Hussein al-Qahtani ordered the planting, explained landscaping director Hassan bin Hawi Damad.

A further 800 trees will be planted on campus in the coming days, Damad said.

Jazan is located in the southwestern corner of Saudi Arabia, one of the country’s most fertile regions.

The Saudi Green Initiative is a plan to combat desertification and pollution, and improve the quality of life for people in the Kingdom.

It aims to plant 450 million trees by 2030, achieve net zero by 2060, reduce carbon emissions, increase domestic green energy capacity to 50 percent, and cut methane emissions among other goals.

