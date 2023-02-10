Cristiano Ronaldo scores four goals for Saudi’s al-Nassr to pass 500 in club career

Cristiano Ronaldo has said it was “a great feeling” to have scored all of al-Nassr's goals in a 4-0 match against host al-Wehda in the Saudi league on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals.

The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, now has 503 goals scored for five different teams stretched across five leagues.

He bagged 103 for Manchester United, 311 for Real Madrid, 81 for Juventus, three for Sporting Lisbon, and now has five for Al Nassr.

On Thursday, he hit the 500 mark in the 21st minute with a left-footed strike.

He notched up a second before the interval before his hat-trick arrived from the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half.

It was his 61st career hat-trick.

He added a fourth just after the hour mark.

He tweeted shortly after his win, saying: “Great feeling to have scored four goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team.”

Great feeling to have scored 4 goals and reaching my 500th league goal in a very solid win by the team!💪🏼

⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/o2ZfV6fYBu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 9, 2023

The five-times Ballon D’Or winner signed a 2-1/2 year deal with Saudi Arabia's al-Nassr in December. He was later appointed captain of the team.

Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh in January and was officially welcomed into al-Nassr in a massive ceremony that was held upon his arrival with his family by his side.

