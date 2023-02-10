Where to watch: Spain’s Real Madrid vs Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football final

Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal football club is set to face Spain’s Real Madrid for the 2023 title of the FIFA Club World Cup title. Here is a look at how you can watch the match and how the team got there:

The competition, which features teams from South America’s CONMEBOL federation and European UEFA confederation, kicked off in Morocco on February 1 and will conclude on February 11 Al Hilal beat Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca on penalties in its first match on February 4, going on to beat Brazil’s Flamengo three days later in the semifinal to make it to the final.

Real Madrid is vying to win the title for the fifth time while the Kingdom’s Al Hilal are trying to win for the first time ever.

How to watch the match?

The final match can be streamed around the world on the streaming platform FIFA+, according to Spain’s Marca newspaper. It can also be watched on certain channels such as Fox Sports in the US.

In the Arab world, viewers can watch the game on Morocco’s Arryadia television channel and the Saudi SSC channels.

SSC channels can also be streamed on the Shahid streaming platform.

