Turkish government lauds Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid after deadly earthquake

The Turkish government thanked Saudi Arabia for its humanitarian aid to the deadly quake-hit Middle Eastern country.



Following Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, more than 25,000 people have died.

Soon after reports of overwhelmed search and rescue resources, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries rushed to setup air bridges, providing food, medicine, essential supplies and rescue personnel.



The official statement, reported by the Saudi Press Agency, said: “We are thankful for the support and solidarity of the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people.”



“Several planes carrying Saudi humanitarian, relief, and medical aid have arrived in various affected areas in Turkiye, and Saudi search and rescue teams are working side by side with their Turkish peers.”



“Receiving support and solidarity from brotherly countries is extremely important at such a difficult time, and Saudi Arabia is one of the first countries to support us.”



As of Saturday, the Kingdom has sent six planes with aid for Turkey and Syria. The sixth plane arrived in Turkey’s Gaziantep on Saturday morning, carrying 98 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, blankets and medicine.

Trucks carrying Saudi humanitarian aid to quake-stricken areas in Syria began entering from Turkey through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing on Saturday, Al Arabiya reported.



Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) officially launched its aid program on Wednesday to aid people who have been affected by the earthquake that killed at least 25,000 people in Turkey and Syria.



The Kingdom is accepting donations through its “Sahem” program which had received $71.1 million (SAR 267 million) from 745, 937 donors, according to information on the program’s website



Saudi-neighbor UAE also sent aid flights to Turkey and Syria, additionally pledging $100 million for relief efforts. Various campaigns in the UAE are amplifying international aid efforts.

