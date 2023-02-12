Capital Market Authority chairman: 23 companies waiting to go public in Saudi Arabia
The chairman of Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority said on Sunday that 23 companies are waiting to go public on the Tadawul Exchange subject to market conditions amid what he called a very healthy pipeline of listings.
Foreign investors represent slightly less than 15 percent in the Kingdom’s market, chairman Mohammed bin Abdullah Elkuwaiz told a conference in Riyadh.
The market watchdog is planning to create a regulatory framework for dual listings, Elkuwaiz said.
