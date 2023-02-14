Turkish FM Cavusoglu lauds Saudi earthquake relief efforts

Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
TOPSHOT - Relatives walk past the bodies of victims stored at the city's sports hall, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region, in the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on February 8, 2023. Many have taken refuge from relentless aftershocks, cold rain and snow in mosques, schools and even bus shelters -- burning debris to try to stay warm, after the earthquake, which is the largest Turkey had seen since 1939. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) RELATED CONTENT PHOTOS romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid romania - turkey - quake - aid turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake syria - turkey - quake syria - turkey - quake syria - turkey - quake syria - turkey - quake syria - turkey - quake topshot - turkey - syria - quake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake turkey - earthquake syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid topshot - turkey - syria - quake turkey - earthquake topshot - turkey - syria - quake topshot - turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake Rescuers lead a rescue operation to save 24-year-old Melisa Ulku from the rubble of a collapsed building at Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras on February 11, 2023, five days after a 7,8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkey. turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake topshot - turkey - syria - quake topshot - cyprus - quake - turkey - syria topshot - cyprus - quake - turkey - syria syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake turkey - syria - quake cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria cyprus - quake - turkey - syria syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid syria - turkey - quake - aid turkey - syria - quake syria - turkey - quake turkey - syria - quake topshot - syria - turkey - quake
elatives walk past the bodies of victims stored at the city's sports hall, two days after a strong earthquake struck the region, in the southeastern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on February 8, 2023. (File photo)

Turkish FM Cavusoglu lauds Saudi earthquake relief efforts

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday met with a delegation of Saudi relief organizations who are helping victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The meeting between KSrelieft (King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center), the Saudi Red Crescent and Cavusoglu took place during the delegation’s field tour of quake-hit areas in the Turkish city of Hatay, SPA reported.

“The Turkish minister lauded the quick response of Saudi relief teams to come to the rescue of earthquake victims,” SPA said.

The deadliest quake in Turkey since 1939 has killed nearly 34,000 people in the country and Syria since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit on Monday February 6.

United Nations relief chief Martin Griffiths said on Sunday that he believes the death toll will “double or more” to top 50,000.

“We haven’t really begun to count the number of dead,” Griffiths said. The quake has left a devastating impact on the affected areas, with tens of thousands of rescue workers braving the freezing weather to search for survivors in the flattened neighborhoods.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the earthquake has affected nearly 26 million people. WHO has initiated a flash appeal for $42.8 million to address the pressing health needs of those affected.The situation is particularly dire in Syria, where it is estimated that up to 5.3 million individuals may now be homeless.

Read more:

Turkey to act against those involved in looting in areas affected by earthquakes

UN seeks aid for 874,000 Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors

Syria’s Assad regime approves aid to earthquake victims in areas outside govt control

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size