Turkey, Syria earthquake: Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief provides on-the-ground support

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continues to provide on-the-ground support to people affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

KSRelief on Tuesday distributed urgent aid to victims of the quake in the Syrian town of Jandris, while volunteer teams in the Turkish city of Gaziantep provided medical care to 1,051 people in the days following the quake.

Turkey and Syria were struck by a 7.8-magintude earthquake on February 6, which killed more than 40,000 people, injured hundreds of thousands, and sent entire buildings toppling to the ground.

KSRelief’s work in both countries comes under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Kingdom launched an aid program through an air bridge and will be accepting donations through the “Sahem” platform.

On Tuesday, a Saudi aid plane arrived in Syria’s Aleppo carrying 35 tons and 322 kilograms of medical aid, food, and shelter kits – the first such flight to depart from Saudi to Syrian government-held areas in more than a decade.







A KSRelief spokesperson told Al Arabiya that the center had been coordinating with the Syrian Red Crescent to operate the air bridge to Aleppo, adding that it will continue to work with “credible civil institutions in Syria” to send more planes carrying humanitarian relief for the victims.

