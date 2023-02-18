Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister meets German counterpart, Palestinian PM in Munich

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed ways to strengthen political, economic and security ties in a meeting with his German counterpart in Munich on Friday.



The meeting was conducted between Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The two sides reportedly discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis. The diplomats also discussed the latest developments about the Iranian nuclear program.



“#Saudi Arabia is an important partner for green hydrogen & renewable energies,” a social media statement from the German Foreign Office said.



The duo discussed the conflict in Yemen and “the increasing risk of nuclear escalation by #Iran,” the statement added.



The Saudi diplomat also took part in a panel discussion on energy security held on the sidelines of the same event.



Discussions on enhancing international cooperation to preserve the global energy market’s stability and continuing effective communication to confront geopolitical challenges were held.



Prince Faisal also met with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh at the conference, SPA reported.



During their meeting, they reportedly discussed regional developments and ways to revive the peace process in line with the Arab peace initiative.

Advertisement





The Arab Peace Initiative, which Saudi Arabia drew up in 2002, is a proposal to end the Arab–Israeli conflict. The Arab League endorsed the peace plan at the Beirut Summit that same year.



Earlier this week, Prince Faisal met with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit in Brussels. There, during a press conference, the Saudi diplomat said Israel’s decision to legalize nine settlements in the occupied West Bank is an “illegal” move that will further instigate tension.



In Munich, another meeting was held with Dr Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament to “enhance dialogue between the two sides on issues of common concern,” SPA reported.

Read more:

US, GCC denounce Iran’s policies, express concern over weapons proliferation

Israel: ‘All possible means on the table’ to prevent Iran getting nuclear weapons

Israeli decision to legalize West Bank settlements ‘illegal’: Saudi foreign minister