Arab states need new approach towards Syria: Saudi foreign minister
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said consensus was building in the Arab world that isolating Syria was not working and that dialog with Damascus was needed “at some point” to at least address humanitarian issues, including a return of refugees.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s remarks at a Munich security forum on Saturday mark a shift from the early years of Syria’s 12-year civil war.
“You will see not just among the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) but in the Arab world there is a consensus growing that the status quo is not workable,” he said.
The minister said without a path towards “maximalist goals” for a political solution, another approach was “being formulated” to address the issue of Syrian refugees in neighboring states and suffering of civilians, especially after the devastating earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.
“So that’s going to have to go through a dialog with the government in Damascus at some point in a way that achieves at least the most important of the objectives especially as regards the humanitarian angle, the return of refugees, etc,” he said.
Asked about reports that he would visit Damascus following visits by his Emirati and Jordanian counterparts after the earthquake, Prince Faisal said he would not comment on rumors.
Riyadh has sent aid planes to government-held territory in Syria as part of earthquake relief efforts after initially sending aid only to the country’s opposition-held northwest.
Shunned by the West, Assad has been basking in an outpouring of support from Arab states that normalized ties with him in recent years, notably the United Arab Emirates which aims for Arab influence in Syria to counter that of Iran.
Other Arab states remain wary and US sanctions on Syria remain a complicating factor.
Kuwait’s foreign minister told Reuters in Munich his country was not dealing with Damascus and was providing aid through international organizations and Turkey.
Asked if this stance would change, Sheikh Salem al-Sabah said: “We are not going to change at this point in time.”
Assad has recovered control of most of Syria with support from Russia along with Iran and Iranian-backed Shia Muslim groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
Read more:
Saudi FM discusses Russia ties, Iran nuclear deal in Munich
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister meets German counterpart, Palestinian PM in Munich
OPEC+ deal will remain in place all year, Saudi minister says
-
Saudi FM discusses Russia ties, Iran nuclear deal in MunichSaudi Arabia maintaining a good relationship with Russia is beneficial to all and keeps the doors of dialogue open, the Kingdom’s Minister of Foreign ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister meets German counterpart, Palestinian PM in MunichSaudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs discussed ways to strengthen political, economic and security ties in a meeting with his German counterpart ... Saudi Arabia
-
OPEC+ deal will remain in place all year, Saudi minister saysThe OPEC+ alliance plans to stick with an oil deal agreed in late 2022 for the rest of the year, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said, reinforcing ... Economy