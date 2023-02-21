‘Discover NEOM’ tour kicks off in Saudi’s Jeddah to promote $500 bln mega project

NEOM has kicked off its Discover NEOM tour in Jeddah to promote investment opportunities in the $500 billion mega project in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea.

With NEOM having moved to the building phase of the project and the first destination – Sindalah – due to open its doors in 2024, the tour, which will take place in cities in around the Kingdom, forms part of NEOM’s ongoing efforts to highlight the rapid progress it has been making across its various sectors and across NEOM regions including THE LINE, TROJENA, OXAGON and Sindalah Island.

The opening of the Discover NEOM KSA tour in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city saw several industry pioneers, entrepreneurs and prominent investors meet with top executives from NEOM to explore future opportunities.

The meetings offered attendees engaging discussions to learn how the project is accelerating human progress, driving ground-breaking innovation and attracting the brightest minds from the Kingdom and the world – pioneers who are aiming to serve as an engine for the Kingdom’s economy, create jobs, support the country’s progress and augment its non-oil GDP.

The various talks discussed in detail how NEOM will redefine sectors based on the circular economy, champion the best sustainability practices and preserve natural resources.

NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said: “Through this tour and our insightful meetings with some of the Kingdom’s top companies and investors, we reaffirm our commitment to sharing NEOM’s unique vision and strategic objectives to achieve exceptional livability and thriving businesses, redefine sustainability, and develop key economic sectors, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

“Our meetings have also highlighted the progress that NEOM has been witnessing across its projects. NEOM is a global project of unprecedented scale that puts people first and offers them a comfortable and enjoyable community with the highest quality of life while preserving the natural environment. Being a living research and innovation hub that will redefine livability, urban planning, and various industries by adopting the latest technologies, NEOM presents massive business and investment opportunities and the chance to take part in creating the new future.”

During the Jeddah visit, top executives from NEOM revealed details about the tangible progress in the construction of its futuristic cities and the development of its regions, in addition to showcasing the investment opportunities available for local companies and entrepreneurs across all sectors. The discussions particularly focused on the projects supporting NEOM’s tourism sector including its new luxury island Sindalah which is set to rival top global tourist destinations such as the likes of Monaco and Athens with its year-long luxury offerings.

With its first visitors expected in early 2024, the new luxury tourist destination will be home to a vibrant, world-class marina and yacht club, positioning itself as a new addition to the international yachting season.

A main gateway to the Red Sea, Sindalah Island is home to approximately 2,000 different marine species, many of which are exclusive to the Red Sea and cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

“By meeting with industry leaders and investors, we aim to present the various investment opportunities available across NEOM’s key economic sectors and to build strategic partnerships that can accelerate development in all its regions,” said Rayan Fayez, NEOM’s Deputy CEO. “NEOM represents our ambition to create a better future that flourishes with innovation and prosperity.”

“As our projects continue to take shape with achievements and rapid progress, even more opportunities will be ripe for potential partners. Over the upcoming period, we will be meeting with more business leaders and investors in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province and its capital Riyadh, to promote valuable investment opportunities in NEOM.”

NEOM has organized several Discover NEOM tours and roadshows globally, including in the US, the UK, France and Germany.

