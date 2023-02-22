World leaders send congratulations to Saudi King, Crown Prince on second Founding Day

World leaders have sent their congratulations to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the country marks its second-ever Saudi Founding Day.

Among those to send their congratulations are Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Abdulrahman al-Assoumi, who described it as "a day of allegiance and loyalty to the founding ruler of the Kingdom and an occasion to celebrate its achievements and excellence in all fields".

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa paid tribute to the “remarkable civilizational and developmental achievements…Saudi Arabia experienced over the decades, which enhanced the Kingdom's status at regional and global level”.

President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan also sent a cable of congratulations as has Jordan’s King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Emir.

The Saudi Founding Day falls on February 22 and commemorates the establishment of the Saudi state.

This is its second year, and staff from the public and private sectors will have the day off work.

Public sector employees also have February 23 off, followed by the two-day weekend.

The Kingdom was founded in mid-1130s by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

The second-ever Founding Day, this year held under the theme ‘Our Story’, “embodies pride in the deep roots of this blessed state and the close connection of its citizens with their leadership since the founding of the first Saudi state three centuries ago, with Diriyah as its capital and the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed as its constitution,” state news agency SPA reported.

The Founding Day was first celebrated last year and as per a royal decree has become an annual public holiday. The history of “Founding Day” goes back to three centuries ago when the first Saudi state was established in 1727 during the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

Celebrations

Landmarks around the Kingdom will be the focus of celebrations.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture has flooded social media with informative posts about events which will be held across the country.

History depicted through art is one of the ways in which the Founding Day will be marked. People can enjoy a musical performance based on Arabic poetry which shows the history and glories of Saudi Arabia since it was founded until contemporary times.

Theater stars and singers will take part in the play from February 22 until February 27 at the conference center at Princess Nourah University in Riyadh. Tickets range between $13 (50 Saudi riyals) and $40 (150 Saudi riyals).

The Kingdom’s history and values of the Founding Day will be shown off during a march that will include a procession of horses and huge artistic sculptures. The march, which will take place on Riyadh’s Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Al Awwal Road, will tell the story of the Kingdom’s bonding, development and courage.

The march will take place on Friday February 24 after Isha prayer (7:21 p.m.).

Attendees can enjoy food at the event before the show starts and people are encouraged to stick around to enjoy fireworks show.

From Wednesday until Friday a series of events will be taking place at the King Fahad National Library that will introduce visitors to the cultural heritage of the first Saudi state through seminars, meetings and workshops.

Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District will witness cultural events that will take visitors back three centuries ago and will give them a chance to revisit history by creating popular markets, showcasing traditional Saudi clothes in addition to interactive exhibitions and historical plays.

