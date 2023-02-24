Saudi Arabia’s search and rescue team completes operations in quake-hit Turkey

Saudi Arabia’s Search and Rescue Team has completed its operation in Turkey after a devastating earthquake hit the country and bordering Syria earlier this month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The Saudi team – part of the Kingdom’s Civil Defense team – launched round-the-clock missions in 47 different sites across three Turkish cities to locate survivors who may be trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In cooperation with the specialized Saudi teams, #KSrelief continues to provide relief assistance and search & rescue operations in the earthquake-affected areas in #Turkey pic.twitter.com/5CYi1pzPzc — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) February 11, 2023

The search team conducted its operations in the Turkish cities of Gaziantep, Antakya, and Kahramanmaras.At the start of their mission, the Saudi team first met with the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG), local authorities, and the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) to determine the regions where they would be conducting their search and rescue operations and providing medical and humanitarian aid.

#KSrelief teams continue their efforts to provide relief assistance to earthquake victims in #Syria and #Turkey pic.twitter.com/lb9Uc2pu7s — KSrelief (@KSRelief_EN) February 11, 2023

The team arrived in Riyadh on Thursday after completing their mission.

More than 47,000 people were killed when the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria, while hundreds of thousands have been left injured and homeless.

Volunteer teams from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) continue to work on the ground in Syria and Turkey, helping earthquake victims and monitoring relief programs and projects.

The Kingdom’s rescue and relief missions come under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to build 3,000 homes as Turkey, Syria earthquake survivors left homeless

Saudi Arabia signs $48.8 mln worth of projects for quake-struck Syria and Turkey

Saudi Arabia sends more humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Syria, Turkey