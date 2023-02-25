Theme
A Syrian boy who expressed his wish to watch football star Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Saudi Arabia on February 24, 2023. (Screengrab)

Boy from quake-stricken Syrian area gets wish granted to watch Ronaldo play

Amani Hamad, Al Arabiya English
A Syrian boy who expressed his wish to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play will have his dream come true after being invited to Saudi Arabia to watch the football star in action.



The boy, identified as Nabil Saeed, expressed his wish to a member of the Saudi rescue team operating in areas struck by the February 6 earthquake in Syria.

More than 47,000 people were killed when the 7.8-magnitude quake hit Turkey and Syria, while hundreds of thousands have been left injured and homeless.

The Kingdom has been providing aid to both countries since the quake struck.

In a video posted on Twitter on February 16, Saeed was seen making the request to a member of the rescue team.

When asked whom he would take with him to the Kingdom if his wish came true, he innocently said: “My father and mother,” and continued to say that his father is deceased, and he lives with his mother in Latakia.

Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, shared the video on Twitter on February 16 inquiring about Saeed.

“My son, you and your mother are welcome. Who can help me reach him?” Alalshikh asked.

In a video posted on Twitter the next day, Saeed, after receiving the invitation thanked Alalshikh.

On Friday night, Alalshikh posted a video on Twitter showing Saeed’s arrival to Saudi Arabia.

“Thank you Mr. Turki Alalshikh for this beautiful invitation… I can’t believe I am in Saudi Arabia,” Saeed said in the video.

Musalli al-Muammar, president of Al Nassr football club, took to Twitter to welcome Saeed and his family.

“He and his family are welcome… [to attend] the next match,” al-Muammar said.

