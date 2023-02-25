Global superstar Alicia Keys wows the crowds in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Global superstar Alicia Keys wowed the crowds as she performed a rousing rendition of her hit single ‘Girl on Fire’ alongside the Dar AlUla traditional band during her concert in Saudi Arabia’s ancient city on Friday.

Watch: Global superstar Alicia Keys wows the crowds as she performs a rousing rendition of her hit single ‘Girl on Fire’ alongside the Dar #AlUla traditional band during her concert in #SaudiArabia’s ancient city. @aliciakeyshttps://t.co/GZ38xwfEeU pic.twitter.com/vpiOYTJKFV — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 25, 2023

Thunderous cheers and screams were heard from the audience as the Grammy award-winning artist returned to AlUla’s award-winning mirror-clad arts and cultural venue Maraya for her eagerly anticipated concert.

The R&B singer will put on a show-stopping performance at Maraya for the second time as part of AlUla Moments’ events calendar where she performed an intimate performance, belting out some of her biggest hits, including Fallin’, No One and Empire State of Mind, as well as songs from other albums.

On Saturday, Keys is to host a second edition of her Women to Women talk on Feb. 25 at Madrasat Addeera. The panel will discuss female empowerment initiatives and the overall progress of women in the region.

A classically trained pianist, Keys began composing songs at the age of 12 and was signed by Columbia Records at age 15.

She has sold more than 90 million records, making her one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

She was named by Billboard as the top R&B artist of the 2000s decade.

