Ronaldo seen boxing with his son at Fury vs Paul match in Riyadh

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted sparring with his son Cristiano Jr during the Tommy Fury versus Jake Paul celebrity boxing match in Riyadh on Sunday night.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The Portuguese striker could be seen in the official broadcast throwing feigned punches at his firstborn in a VIP section of the Diriyah Arena in the capital.

Twelve-year-old Cristiano Jr looked unfazed as his father launched punches and elbows towards him.

The father and son pair were watching the much-anticipated celebrity boxing match between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul.

Fury took the victory over Paul by split decision. It was the first time that Paul, a Youtuber, had faced a professional boxer in his six-fight career.

All of his previous matchups had been against retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, or boxers making their professional debuts.

Cristiano Jr moved to Saudi Arabia along with his father, siblings, and stepmother Georgina in January after Cristiano Sr signed with Riyadh’s Al Nassr.

The family have become some of Riyadh’s most well-known residents and are often spotted frequenting some of the capital’s high-end eateries and stores.

Read more:

Fury vs Paul: How to watch, start time, and fight card for the boxing match in Riyadh

First female Saudi boxer ‘confident’ she will win professional debut

Cristiano Ronaldo dons traditional attire to honor Saudi Founding Day