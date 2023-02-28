Top tips for getting a dream job in Saudi Arabia

With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 in full swing, it is hard to overlook that the country is brimming with both employment and investment opportunities – making Saudi Arabia the place to be.



For many residing in the country and elsewhere in the world, the goal to find the perfect dream job in Saudi Arabia seems consistently definite.

There is good news for job-hunters especially because of projects like NEOM which multiply employment opportunities due to the sheer scale of infrastructural vastness and financial investment involved.



In fact, a quick search on LinkedIn shows that the platform is strife with recruiters in Saudi Arabia hiring specifically for NEOM-related projects. Those interested to work for the $500 billion mega project can also apply through NEOM’s online application system.



Similarly, the recently announced development of a modern downtown in Riyadh by the New Murabba Development Company is expected to create 334,000 direct and indirect jobs.



With all these mega projects taking shape, jobs are abundant in Saudi Arabia. It looks like there are plenty of fish in the sea, and all that is left to do is learn how to fish.



So, here is a list of top tips for getting your dream job in Saudi Arabia.



Tailor your CV

Not every job description is the same. In the digital age, most filtration is done through computer algorithms, which mainly screen for keywords. This means it helps to customize the CV based on the job description.

You should include specific skills and keywords from the job description in your CV. Keep the CV updated at all times, and edit it consciously in sync with the job description before applying for any job.



Make lists

One of the most effective things you can do to get a dream job in Saudi Arabia is staying organized. Making lists is a great way to do just that. You will benefit from keeping a list of roles and companies of interest, a list of saved jobs and respective deadlines, and a list of LinkedIn connections that might help with the applications.



Use LinkedIn effectively

LinkedIn is a great way to get noticed by industry leaders who are potential future employers. It is best to keep LinkedIn profiles updated, and actively post about any work-related achievements, anecdotes, or updates. LinkedIn can also be used to connect and interact with professionals in the industry.



Network like there’s no tomorrow

Alumni from high school and university, professors, individuals in top positions from the industry you are interested in – connect with all on LinkedIn and otherwise. According to LinkedIn data, 70 percent of individuals were hired at a company where they had a mutual connection, and applicants who were referred by an employee who works at the company were eight times more likely to get hired.



Just keep swimming

Put this one on the top of the easier-said-than-done list, but for anyone who has been an avid job-hunter, this is also one of the most important tips to remember. The search for dream jobs comes with its fair share of rejections and disappointments, which is why it is crucial to keep hope alive and just keep swimming. Do not give up. The dream job you seek is seeking you.

