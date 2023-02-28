Watch: Mike Tyson performs Saudi Samri dance after Fury vs. Paul boxing match
Former American professional boxer Mike Tyson was seen dancing alongside Saudis performing the Samri folklore dance in the Kingdom over the weekend after the highly anticipated Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul boxing match over the weekend.
Held at the 15,000-seat Diriyah Arena, the match took place in Riyadh on Sunday evening.
Fury took the victory over Paul by split decision.
It was the first time that Paul, a Youtuber, had faced a professional boxer in his six-fight career.
All of his previous matchups had been against retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters, or boxers making their professional debuts.
