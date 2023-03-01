Saudi Arabia to mark Flag Day annually on March 11: Royal order

Saudi Arabia will mark ‘Flag Day’ annually on March 11, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The decision was made by a royal order issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

On March 11, 1937, corresponding to the 27th of Dhu al-Hijjah 1355 AH, marked the day that the former Saudi King Abdulaziz Al Saud authorized the flag as a representation of the Kingdom.

The flag signifies the religion of Islam, justice, strength, development, and prosperity. The green flag features an Arabic inscription and a sword in white.

The inscription is the Muslim profession of faith that translates to: “There is no deity but God; Mohammad is the Messenger of God.”

Last year, another royal decree established Founding Day, which is celebrated nation-wide with an annual public holiday and festivities. The history of Founding Day goes back to three centuries ago when the first Saudi state was established in 1727 during the leadership of Imam Muhammad bin Saud.

