Saudi Arabia, Monaco sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties

Saudi Arabia and Monaco have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The establishing of ties comes as part of the “efforts to enhance bilateral ties and joint cooperation,” SPA reported.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd al-Ruwaili and Monaco’s Ambassador to France Christophe Steiner.

“The ambassadors underlined that signing the joint statement falls within efforts of the governments of the two countries to bolster bilateral relations and widen the scope of cooperation in all fields,” the SPA report said.

