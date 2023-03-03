Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of France, Fahd Al-Ruwaili, and Ambassador of Monaco to France, Christophe Steiner. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia and Monaco sign an agreement to establish diplomatic ties. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia, Monaco sign agreement to establish diplomatic ties

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia and Monaco have signed an agreement to establish diplomatic ties, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The establishing of ties comes as part of the “efforts to enhance bilateral ties and joint cooperation,” SPA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Ambassador to France Fahd al-Ruwaili and Monaco’s Ambassador to France Christophe Steiner.

“The ambassadors underlined that signing the joint statement falls within efforts of the governments of the two countries to bolster bilateral relations and widen the scope of cooperation in all fields,” the SPA report said.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia signs $400 mln agreement for Ukraine aid as Kingdom’s FM visits Kyiv

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, France’s FM discuss regional, global developments

Saudi Arabia ‘actively engaged’ with Russia, Ukraine to put end to conflict: FM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size