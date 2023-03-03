Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle over 2 mln captagon pills

Authorities in Saudi Arabia foiled an attempt to smuggle over 2,015,116 captagon pills hidden in containers shaped as tomatoes and pomegranates, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) seized the drugs from a truck at the al-Haditha border crossing.



Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of captagon.



The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.



The vast majority of captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.



In a major stance against drug use, the Kingdom placed a ban on the import of fruit and vegetables from Lebanon in 2021 after Saudi authorities thwarted an attempt to smuggle over five million pills of captagon stuffed inside pomegranates shipped from Lebanon.



