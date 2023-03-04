Boy from quake-stricken Syrian area fulfills dream of meeting Ronaldo in Riyadh

A Syrian boy who had voiced his wish to meet football star Cristiano Ronaldo had his dream fulfilled on Friday.

Rabeeh Shaheen had expressed his wish to the Saudi rescue team that was operating in areas struck by the deadly February 6 earthquake in Syria.



After a video of him went viral on social media, Turki Alalshikh, the Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority, arranged Shaheen’s travel to the Kingdom to grant him his wish.



Ronaldo met with Shaheen on Friday night ahead of Al Nassr’s match against Al Batin in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.



A video showed Shaheen joyously run toward the footballer and hugging him saying: “I love you.”



“My dream was to see Ronaldo, and today my dream came true,” Shaheen said.



“I love Cristiano Ronaldo because he is a [great] player. I wish I can play like him and train with the Saudi Al Nassr,” he added.



Alalshikh commented on the heartwarming meeting saying: “Your joy is my joy.”



After meeting Ronaldo, Shaheen watched the Saudi League Pro match that saw Al Nassr defeat Al Batin 3-1.

