Saudi Arabia executes man convicted of sexually assaulting minor boys
Saudi Arabia has executed a man convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting minor boys, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
Saudi national Omar bin Abdullah bin Obeidallah al-Barakati was convicted of luring and kidnapping minor boys and of sexually abusing them and harming them, according to the ministry.
The Criminal Court sentenced him to death, and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court, the ministry said, adding that a royal order was issued to implement the verdict accordingly.
Al-Barakati was executed on Saturday in Jeddah.
