Saudi Arabia sends third plane carrying 30 tonnes of aid to Ukraine

A Saudi plane carrying 30 tonnes of aid to Ukraine departed Riyadh on Saturday morning, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



The plane which carries humanitarian assistance that includes shelter items, power generators and medical supplies will land in Poland’s Rzeszow Airport that’s near the border with Ukraine.Aid will then be sent to Ukraine via the land border.



Two Saudi aid planes arrived in Poland’s Rzeszow Airport on Friday.



They carried 168 tons of aid that will also be delivered to Ukraine via the land border.



Last month, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ukraine, providing the war-torn country with $400 million in humanitarian aid during a high-level delegation’s visit to Kyiv.



The agreement signed is a $100 million joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, according to SPA.



The MoU pledged that the Saudi Fund for Development will finance Ukraine’s oil derivatives worth $300 million and was signed by the fund’s chief executive Sultan Abdulrahman al-Marshad.



