Saudi Arabia deposits $5 bln in Turkey’s central bank: Statement
Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Turkey to deposit $5 billion in the country’s central bank through the Saudi Fund for Development, the fund said on Monday.
Minister of Finance Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan had announced his country’s intention to make the deposit in December.
