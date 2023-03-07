Saudi Arabia’s FM: OPEC+ production targets reflect consensus

Decisions on oil output taken by OPEC+ countries reflect consensus in the group and Saudi Arabia judges that its current output policy - that it won’t raise production this year - is correct, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“We always say that we are committed to a stable market... (the minister of energy) feels the market doesn’t need any production changes until the end of the year,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in London.

“All decisions in OPEC and OPEC+ are made through very extensive dialogue between all the partners... Every statement I see that is made on the record from all of the partners in OPEC+ reflects that consensus,” he added, referring to members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others including Russia.

