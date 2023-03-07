Saudi man executed in Eastern Province over terrorism offenses
A Saudi national in the Eastern Province was executed for terrorism offenses, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Haidar bin Nasser al-Tahifah received the death penalty for joining a terrorist cell that worked to destabilize the county, kill and assault security forces, throw Molotov cocktails at their cars and destroy public property.
He was also found guilty of carrying a weapon in public to “terrorize” people and tamper with security.
Al-Tahifah was found guilty by a criminal court and a royal order was issued to carry out the death sentence.
He was executed on Tuesday.
The Ministry of the Interior warned in a statement that anyone who carries out criminal terrorist acts will meet the same fate, SPA added.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia executes two nationals for sexual assault, murder offenses
Saudi man executed for murdering his wife, unborn child in the Kingdom
Saudi interior ministry announces number of executions of ISIS, al-Qaeda members
-
Saudi Arabia executes two nationals for sexual assault, murder offensesSaudi Arabia has executed two nationals for sexual assault and murder offenses, the interior ministry said on Saturday.Omar bin Abdullah bin ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi man executed for murdering his wife, unborn child in the KingdomA Saudi Arabian national was executed after he was sentenced to death for the murder of his wife and unborn child, the official Saudi Press Agency ... Gulf
-
Saudi interior ministry announces number of executions of ISIS, al-Qaeda membersSaudi Arabia’s interior ministry announced on Saturday the execution of 81 convicts on charges of working with ISIS and al-Qaeda and committing crimes ... Gulf