Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Watch: Ronaldo’s daughters showcase their Arabic skills in heartwarming video

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s children are wasting no time adapting in Saudi Arabia where they started learning and speaking Arabic.

Rodriguez shared several stories on her Instagram page showing her daughters Eva and Alana singing an Arabic song. It was followed by a video of Alana listing the weekdays in Arabic as Rodriguez used the Google translate.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Alana said in a clear pronunciation.

Rodriguez tagged Ronaldo in the stories saying that their children can now sing and speak in Arabic.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have five children and the family relocated to the Saudi capital Riyadh after the Portuguese football superstar joined the ranks of Al Nassr football club.

Ronaldo arrived in Riyadh in January after signing a contract with the club.

He was officially welcomed into Al Nassr in a massive ceremony that was held upon his arrival with his family by his side.

Since arriving in the Kingdom, Ronaldo and his family have been spotted around Riyadh, enjoying the city.

Ronaldo was with Manchester United, but an explosive interview in November tackling the situation at the club led to terminating his contract.

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo dons traditional attire to honor Saudi Founding Day

Ronaldo jersey auctioned off by Turkish player Demiral to support earthquake victims

Boy from quake-stricken Syrian area fulfills dream of meeting Ronaldo in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size