Arab countries welcome reestablishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia, Iran

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Arab countries on Friday welcomed the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to re-establish diplomatic ties.

The agreement which also includes reopening embassies and exchanging ambassadors within a period of two months was reached following talks that took place from March 6 through March 10 in China’s Beijing.

China’s President Xi Jinping had made an initiative to host and sponsor talks between delegates from Iran and Saudi Arabia to resolve disputes via dialogue and diplomacy.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed the agreement in a tweet, “hailing the role of China.”

Iraq hailed “turning a new page” between Riyadh and Tehran, the country’s state press agency said on Friday. Oman welcomed the plans, its foreign ministry said, as did Bahrain, the country’s news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry.

Secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi also welcomed the agreement, SPA reported.

Egypt said it hopes the agreements will “contribute to easing tension in the region,” the country’s foreign ministry said.

