Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo fuming with anger after Al Nassr defeat by Al Ittihad

Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo was fuming with rage after his team suffered a brutal 1-0 defeat to title rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League on Thursday.

While all eyes were on the former Manchester United player, he failed to bring his team to victory.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In videos circulating online, the 38-year-old Portuguese footballer is seen looking frustrated and shaking his head in disappointment as a teammate tries to console him.

Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with the performance of the team.pic.twitter.com/oLP2zyEFkM — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 9, 2023

In one video, Ronaldo even kicks a few water bottles before storming off the field and into the tunnel.

The match was the player’s first loss since joining the Saudi club.

Al-Nassr went head-to-head with Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports Center, where the latter’s striker Romarinho scored the decisive goal just 10 minutes before the final whistle.

The win was Ittihad’s ninth in their past 10 matches, bringing them to the top in the championship so far. Nine-time league champions Nassr will go on to play at the King’s Cup quarter-final against Abha Football Club on March 14.

Ronaldo made international headlines in December last year with the announcement that he would be joining the Saudi club.

The global footballer is reportedly getting paid more than $200 million per year for his two-and-a-half-year contract.

Saudi Arabia had already been at the forefront of sporting media attention prior after renowned Argentinian football player Lionel Messi was named as the Kingdom’s Tourism Ambassador in May 2022.

Read more:

Football star Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia for latest tourism ambassador trip

Watch: Ronaldo’s daughters showcase their Arabic skills in heartwarming video

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 38th birthday in Saudi Arabia