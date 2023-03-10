Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo fuming with anger after Al Nassr defeat by Al Ittihad
Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo was fuming with rage after his team suffered a brutal 1-0 defeat to title rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League on Thursday.
While all eyes were on the former Manchester United player, he failed to bring his team to victory.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In videos circulating online, the 38-year-old Portuguese footballer is seen looking frustrated and shaking his head in disappointment as a teammate tries to console him.
Cristiano Ronaldo is angry with the performance of the team.pic.twitter.com/oLP2zyEFkM— CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) March 9, 2023
In one video, Ronaldo even kicks a few water bottles before storming off the field and into the tunnel.
🔴 شاهدوا .. غضب كبير جداً من النجم العالمي #كرستيانو_رونالدو بعد الخسارة من #الاتحاد للمرة الثانية#الاتحاد_النصر#النصر_الاتحاد pic.twitter.com/T80sXddLmS— علاء سعيد (@alaa_saeed88) March 9, 2023
The match was the player’s first loss since joining the Saudi club.
Al-Nassr went head-to-head with Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports Center, where the latter’s striker Romarinho scored the decisive goal just 10 minutes before the final whistle.
The win was Ittihad’s ninth in their past 10 matches, bringing them to the top in the championship so far. Nine-time league champions Nassr will go on to play at the King’s Cup quarter-final against Abha Football Club on March 14.
Ronaldo made international headlines in December last year with the announcement that he would be joining the Saudi club.
The global footballer is reportedly getting paid more than $200 million per year for his two-and-a-half-year contract.
Saudi Arabia had already been at the forefront of sporting media attention prior after renowned Argentinian football player Lionel Messi was named as the Kingdom’s Tourism Ambassador in May 2022.
Read more:
Football star Lionel Messi to visit Saudi Arabia for latest tourism ambassador trip
Watch: Ronaldo’s daughters showcase their Arabic skills in heartwarming video
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his 38th birthday in Saudi Arabia
-
Watch: Ronaldo’s daughters showcase their Arabic skills in heartwarming videoCristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s children are wasting no time adapting in Saudi Arabia where they started learning and speaking ... Saudi Arabia
-
Football star Ronaldo grants paraplegic boy his wish to meet himFootball star Cristiano Ronaldo fulfilled the dream of a paraplegic Saudi boy and met him on Friday before Al Nassr played against Al Batin in ... Saudi Arabia
-
Boy from quake-stricken Syrian area fulfills dream of meeting Ronaldo in RiyadhA Syrian boy who had voiced his wish to meet football star Cristiano Ronaldo had his dream fulfilled on Friday.Rabih Shaheen had expressed his wish to ... Saudi Arabia