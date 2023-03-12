Riyadh Air: Saudi Arabia to launch new national airline with ex-Etihad boss as CEO

Saudi Arabia will launch a new national airline with former Etihad CEO Tony Douglas as chief executive, the Saudi Press Agency reported Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as announcing on Sunday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The new carrier will be called ‘Riyadh Air,’ and aims to improve connectivity between the Kingdom and the three continents it straddles: Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The airline is expected to add $20 billion to non-oil GDP growth, and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) said in a statement.

It is due to serve more than 100 destinations around the world by 2030.

Riyadh Air will be based in the capital and is wholly-owned by the PIF.

Yasser bin Othman al-Rumayyan, Public Investment Fund Governor, will chair the company’s board of directors.

The airline’s senior management will include both Saudis and international employees.

The announcement follows the unveiling of a masterplan in November 2022 for a major new airport in Riyadh, the King Salman International Airport.

Read more:

Crown Prince launches master plan for Riyadh’s King Salman International Airport

Saudia’s new service to offer 96-hour tourist visa upon ticket purchase

Free four-day visa introduced for Saudi Arabia air travelers