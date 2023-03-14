Saudi Arabia sends more humanitarian aid to earthquake victims in Syria, Turkey

The 15th relief plane from Saudi Arabia departed from King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday, bound for Gaziantep Airport in Turkey.

The aircraft is carrying 85 tons and 346 kgs of shelter materials, including 1,000 shelter tents, 13,329 pieces of clothing, 3,600 blankets, and 3,600 mattresses, to aid the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) provided the aid under the directives of Saudi’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The aid will be distributed to several quake-stricken areas across the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The February 6 earthquake has left more than 54,000 dead and displaced tens of thousands in one of the region’s deadliest every disasters.

Damage from the catastrophic earthquake has been estimated at over $100 billion for Turkey alone, the United Nations said last week.

