Saudia official global airline partner for Aston Martin Formula One team, 2023 season

Saudia, the flagship carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named the official airline partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One (AMF1) team for the 2023 season, the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

The racing season, which began in March 5 and will run until November will take place in a number of destinations including Qatar, Abu Dhabi, the United States, Great Britain and Monaco.

“With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team,” chief marketing officer at Saudia group, Khaled Tash said.

The AMF1 has started the season well with its team member Fernando Alonso coming third at the season opener in Bahrain in March. Lance Stroll, also on the team, finished sixth.

Saudia connects hundreds of destinations across the globe with Saudi Arabia through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other major airports throughout the country.

According to the official website, Saudia was established in 1945 with one twin-engine DC-3 (Dakota) HZ-AAX, which was given to King Abdul Aziz as a gift by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Today, the airline owns 144 aircrafts including the latest jets such as B787-9, B777-268L, B777-300ER, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330-300.

