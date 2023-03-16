Saudi Arabia seizes over 4.6 mln amphetamine pills hidden in medical equipment
Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) on Wednesday seized 4,693,000 amphetamine pills hidden in two shipments of medical equipment in the Jeddah Islamic Port, the GNDC’s official spokesman said.
A Jordanian national, who was the recipient of the shipments, was arrested in Jeddah, Major Mohammad al-Nujaidi said, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Preliminary legal measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution.
The massive drug haul has an estimated street value of between $46.93 million to $117.3 million, according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal which says the pills usually sell for $10 to $25 each.
The operation was conducted in coordination with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), al-Nujaidi said.
The authority has cracked down on drug smuggling in the Kingdom and tightened its customs control to ensure the security and protection of society, it said in a previous statement carried by SPA.
To help combat smuggling, authority now has a designated number for security reports that can be made by members of the public (1910), e-mail ([email protected]), and international number (00966114208417), it said.
The authority has said it would ensure reports related to smuggling crimes are treated with the utmost confidentiality and informers would be granted a financial reward if the information provided is proven correct.
