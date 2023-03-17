Saudi authorities foil attempts to smuggle over 1 million captagon pills

Saudi authorities thwarted two separate attempts to smuggle over 1 million captagon tablets into the Kingdom through the Duba port, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

In the first operation, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) found 699,500 captagon pills hidden in a truck’s air tank while in the second one, ZATCA found 579,632 pills hidden in a truck’s tires.

Advertisement

After seizing the drugs, authorities arrested three people.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of captagon and amphetamine pills.

The vast majority of captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.

Earlier in March, Saudi authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle over 2,015,116 captagon pills hidden in containers shaped as tomatoes and pomegranates.

On Wednesday, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) seized 4,693,000 amphetamine pills hidden in two shipments of medical equipment in the Jeddah Islamic Port.



Read more:

Global cocaine supplies at ‘record high’: UN report

Pfizer buys Seagen Inc. for $43 bln, boosts access to cancer drugs

Philippine police officer jailed for killing teens in rare drug war conviction