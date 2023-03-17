Video: Saudi woman skydives over Kingdom, unfurls country flag in the air

One of the first Saudi women to receive a skydiving license shared on Thursday a video of her latest dive while carrying the Kingdom’s flag.

“Achieving my dream to jump with country flag is starting now,” Razan al-Ajami said in the caption of the Instagram video.

The videos showed al-Ajami wearing a white T-shirt with an outline of the map of Saudi Arabia on the front and the flag on printed on her sleeve.

The video then showed the seasoned diver walk confidently to the aircraft, get airborne and jump.

Shortly after the jump, she unfurls the Saudi flag above her head, which flutters as she dives to the ground. It is unclear from what height the jump was made, but standard skydives are conducted from between 10,000 and 15,000 feet.

Al-Ajami received her training and skydiving license in neighboring Dubai where the sport is more widely practiced than in the Kingdom by residents and tourists.

A handful of companies in Saudi Arabia offer thrill-seekers opportunities to participate in the activity.

