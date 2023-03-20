Ramadan 2023: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to spot crescent moon

Saudi Arabia has called on Muslims to sight the Ramadan crescent moon on the evening of March 21, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The crescent moon marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

The Supreme Court called on those who sight the crescent moon – whether by the naked eye or through binoculars – to report it to the nearest court and register their observation.

Saudi Arabia’s moon sighting committee usually observe the moon in the days leadings up to the expected start date of Ramadan, but they have encouraged other Muslims who wish to sight the moon to do so as well.

During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset as part of the Islamic ritual that aims to encourage patience, charity, and community.

In Muslim countries, employees are allowed to work shorter days – either six hours per day or 36 hours a week. Students also have shorter school hours.

