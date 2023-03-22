‘A dream come true’: Saudi Arabia-based expat scoops Mahzooz jackpot

A Saudi Arabia-based expatriate has told of how his dreams have come true after becoming the second ever guaranteed millionaire winner in the Mahzooz draw – in only his third ever entry into the weekly lottery.

The winner, Indian expat Pradeep, won the jackpot on Saturday as part of Mahzooz’s recent revamp of its prize structure, announced at the beginning of March 2023.

As per the new prize structure, Mahzooz gives its participants a chance to win the top prize of $5.45 million (Dh20,000,000), as well as the guaranteed $270,000 (Dh 1 million) raffle draw prize.

Pradeep, who has been living in Saudi Arabia for the past 15 years, has only participated in Mahzooz three times, after creating his Mahzooz account in March this year on the recommendation of one of his friends in Dubai.

The father of a 21-year-old daughter, is the second winner from Kerala, India to receive the guaranteed $270,000 (Dh 1 million) Mahzooz prize in a span of two weeks.

"This is a dream come true,” he said in a statement. “I wanted to buy a house in India and was behind on the loan application process, so this money arrived just in time to make my life much easier.”

“Since this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, I intend to spend the money wisely and use the remainder of my winnings after purchasing my home to support some of my close friends whom I have been regularly supporting.”

The new game structure went into effect three weeks ago, and Mahzooz now guarantees a millionaire every week.

The rules of participation, however, remain the same. The cost of entry for every game is under $10 (Dh35).

In the same 120th Mahzooz draw, 27 other participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of $54,460, meaning they took home about $2,000 each.

