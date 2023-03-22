Ramadan: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims around the world a blessed month

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has wished Muslims around the world a blessed Ramadan ahead of the Islamic holy month, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

King Salman said he hopes Ramadan “will bring peace for Muslims and the entire world,” the SPA statement added.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The King’s statement came during the Saudi Cabinet’s session held at the Irqah Palace in Riyadh.

The Saudi Supreme Court on Tuesday evening announced that Ramadan would begin on March 23.

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar marks the time when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and aims to promote spirituality, patience, and charity.

Read more:

Ramadan in UAE 2023: Top three ways to give back during the holy month

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Ramadan to begin on Thursday

UAE pardons more than 1,000 prisoners ahead of Ramadan