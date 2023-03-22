Watch: Elated female cadets graduate from Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd Security College

Videos shared on social media showed elated female cadets during their graduation from King Fahd Security College on Monday.



A video posted by the college showed the young women congratulate each other and celebrate with their parents who voiced pride in their daughters’ achievements.



“We thank all the trainers for their efforts,” one graduate said as her friend added their joy was “indescribable.”



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“[We are] so proud and happy. We thank everyone who supported us [in every way possible] even if just morally,” another graduate said.



“We acquired several skills… We acquired strength and self-confidence,” another cadet said as a family member attending the ceremony congratulated her and said there weren’t enough words to describe how proud he was of her.



Under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan – introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – the country aims to provide greater opportunities for women and implement several initiatives that include increasing women’s participation in the workforce, expanding women’s access to leadership positions, and improving women’s access to education and training.



In 2019, for instance, Saudi Arabia announced that it would allow women in the Kingdom to serve in the armed forces.



Women can sign up to join the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.



Read more:

‘A dream come true’: Saudi Arabia-based expat scoops Mahzooz jackpot

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia salary guide: Pay grades for almost 200 jobs in the Kingdom revealed

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Ramadan to begin on Thursday