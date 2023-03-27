In Pictures: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince visits Prophet’s Mosque in Medina
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina on Sunday during the holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The crown prince arrived at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport and was greeted by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Medina, and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Medina.
The leader performed a prayer in the mosque and visited Prophet’s Muhammad’s grave, where he offered his prayers.
The Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid al-Nabawi as it is known, is considered the second holiest site in Islam.
Prophet Muhammed’s grave is located within the premises of what used to be his and his wife’s Aisha’s house.
After his visit, the Crown Prince visited the Mosque of Quba, the very first mosque to be built.
The Quba mosque is located on the outskirts of Medina and is considered the second largest and prominent mosque in the city after the Prophet’s Mosque.
The Crown Prince’s visit to Medina came during Ramadan, the month-long period when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk to strengthen their patience, spirituality, and spirit of charity.
