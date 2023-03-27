Ramadan: Saudi ministry urges pilgrims to limit Umrah to one visit

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to limit the number of times they perform Umrah to once during the holy month of Ramadan.

The ministry urged Muslims to only perform Umrah once during the holy month to reduce crowding and ensure a smooth and easy journey for pilgrims at the sites.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, overcrowding at the holy sites was a pressing issue for Saudi authorities who tried to ensure that pilgrims were safe at all times during their journey.

Muslims from around the world can apply to perform the pilgrimage through the Nusuk app and organize their entire trip – from applying for an eVisa to booking accommodation and flights – on the platform.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year, except during Hajj.

Ramadan – the sacred month-long period when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset – sees an enormous number of people wanting to perform Umrah.

Ramadan began on March 23 and will end on April 21.

