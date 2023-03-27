Saudi Arabia, UAE and more condemn Quran burning outside Turkish embassy in Denmark

Saudi Arabia and several other Muslim nations condemned the burning of the Quran by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said it “condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.”

“The Kingdom stresses the need to consolidate the values of dialogue, tolerance and respect, and reject everything that would spread hatred, extremism and exclusion.”

#Statement | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the burning of the Holy Quran by an extremist group in Denmark in front of the Turkish embassy in #Copenhagen. pic.twitter.com/7DR6DCIpEq — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 26, 2023

The UAE also put out a statement condemning the act.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s permanent rejection of all practices aimed at destabilizing security in contravention of human and moral values and principles,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted the ministry’s spokesperson.

“The Ministry stressed the need to respect religious symbols and to avoid incitement and polarization at a time when the world must work together to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence and reject hatred and extremism.”

Other countries who have issued statements condemning the act and warning of rising Islamophobia include Bahrain, Turkey, Morocco, Qatar, and Jordan.

The incident is the latest in a series of anti-Islam acts that have taken place in Denmark in recent months.

