At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in bus crash heading to Mecca

Twenty pilgrims were killed and another 29 were injured in a fiery bus crash while on their way to perform the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca on Monday, local media reported.

The death toll may increase, Al Arabiya cited unnamed sources as saying.

The pilgrims included Saudi nationals and residents of different nationalities.

Videos circulating online showed civil defense teams reeling in the completely destroyed bus off the edge of a mountain road.

The accident took place on the 14-kilometer Aqabat Shaar road in the Asir governorate as it was traveling from Khamis Mushait to Abha, according to reports.

The bus was making its way down a bridge through the mountains when it experienced a brake failure, causing it to crash into a barrier at the end of the bridge, overturn, and catch fire, the reports said.

All roads leading to Aqabat Shaar were closed off to allow teams from the civil defense and the Red Crescent to pass through.



The injured passengers were transported to hospitals to undergo treatment.

The crash comes during Ramadan, which sees an influx of Muslims making the journey to Mecca to perform Umrah during the holy month.

