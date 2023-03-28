Saudi Arabia, UK bolster security cooperation

Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom have signed agreements in areas of security and development, during a meeting of the countries’ interior and home secretaries, state press agency SPA reported on Tuesday evening.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Saudi Minister of the Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz and UK Secretary of State Suella Braverman have held an “official discussion” in London on ways to develop cooperation in areas of security, SPA said.

The meetings “reflected the common desire to boost the strategic and historical ties between the two friendly countries,” according to SPA.

“The session saw the signing of several agreements in the security, development and training fields between the Ministry of the Interior of Saudi Arabia and the UK Home Department,” SPA said, although it not give exact details of the agreements.

The session was attended by Prince Khaled bin Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, the Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, and a number of officials from the two countries.

Read more:

WFP welcomes KSrelief’s contribution to support food assistance to Syrian refugees

Saudi Arabia, Iraq stress importance of sticking to OPEC+ oil production cuts

Important to boost competitiveness of Saudi industrial SMEs on global scale: Study