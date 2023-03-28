Saudi Arabia to renovate 7th century mosque in al-Baha region

Saudi Arabia will carry out a comprehensive renovation plan on a 7th century mosque built nearly 1,350 years ago.

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday that the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques will carry out the renovation to “ensure preservation of the mosque’s unique Sarat style and its historical value.”

The work will also restore the mosque’s aesthetics and renew its facade with natural materials including stone from the Sarawat Mountains and local wood to be used in ceilings, columns, windows, and doors.

The al-Safa mosque is located in the al-Baha region and the renovation will not expand its 78 square meter, 31 worshippers capacity.

The historic mosque is surrounded by buildings separated by narrow passages in the mountain region. It’s supported by two distinct columns of juniper trees, SPA reported.

The mosque was first built by Sufyan bin Auf al-Ghamdi, SPA reported.

“At the time, the mosque had a prominent social role, as it was considered a place for villagers to assemble and discuss their affairs and resolve their disputes between the Maghrib and Isha prayers,” the report said.

The second phase of the mosque restoration project, launched in July 2022, covers 30 historic places of worship across 13 regions, including six mosques in Riyadh, five mosques in Mecca, four mosques in Medina, three in Asir, two in each of the Eastern Region, al-Jauf, and Jazan, and one mosque in each of the Northern Borders Region, Tabuk, al-Baha, Najran, Hail, and al-Qassim.

During the first phase of the project, 30 mosques were restored at a cost of more than $13.3 million (SAR 50 million). The oldest mosque restored in the first phase was 1,432 years of age.

