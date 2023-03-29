Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli settlers storming al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by Israeli settlers, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry “expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation and rejection of the blatant storming of al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound, which was carried out by Israeli settlers amid the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.”

The raid occurred during Ramadan, a month-long period considered to be holy and a time of spirituality and prayer in Islam.

“Such actions undermine peace efforts and violate international principles and norms regarding respect for religious sanctities,” SPA cited the ministry as saying.

Saudi Arabia supports all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and “reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) as its capital,” the foreign ministry added.

Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers stormed the compounds of al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The General Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said in a statement that several settlers carried out the raids in under heavy protection from the Israeli Occupation forces, WAFA reported.

