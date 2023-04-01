Saudi boxer Ziad al-Maayouf to fight in London’s O2 arena ahead of Anthony Joshua

Saudi Arabian boxer Ziad al-Maayouf is set to face Bulgarian Georgi Velichkov in London’s O2 arena in one of the openings fights of boxing champion Anthony Joshua, state press agency SPA reported on Saturday.

The UK’s Joshua is set to fight US boxer Jermaine Franklin at around 11pm GMT on Saturday, according to broadcaster DAZN with a number of other fights – including al-Maayouf’s – taking place beforehand. Coverage of the event will be broadcast from around 7pm (10pm GST and 9pm in Saudi Arabia).

Joshua’s meeting with Franklin will be his first broadcast live exclusively on streaming service DAZN in the UK, according to UK news site the Mirror.

Al-Maayouf heads into the ring following an impressive performance in the Rage on the Red Sea competition in Jeddah in August 2022. In that match, al-Maayouf claimed victory over his Mexican opponent Jose Alatorre, cementing his position as the champion of the sixth round, held as part of 10 fights in the historic event in the world of boxing, according to SPA.

He will be the first boxer in the Arab world to compete in a pro bout in the prestigious O2 Arena, SPA said.

